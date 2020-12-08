Editor: In reply to Deborah Porter’s letter, the science says “six feet OR a mask”, not six feet AND a mask. A mask is needed when you cannot guarantee social distancing. I see folks wearing masks outside – their paranoia may protect them, but I doubt it.
Those of us who are at risk need to protect ourselves by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. I’ve been doing so for nine months — nine very LONG months. Presumptive president-elect Biden near the end of January, with vaccinations in full swing, promises to mandate another 100 days of mask wearing. His snippy quote, “not forever, just 100 days” is on top of nearly a year already. Bully me, Joe. Go ahead.
We The People are tired of this nonsense. To repeat — we who are at risk need to protect ourselves! We do not need to cripple the global economy, prevent folks from making a living and kids from getting an education! Well done to Governor Ducey for resisting those preaching another lockdown! Be safe, everyone!
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
