Editor: Our president has mandated that all military and government employees be vaccinated for Covid, like it or not. Since we Veterans understand we were basically slaves, we get that. Thus, everyone who enters the US for any reason must be vaccinated against Covid with a vaccine fully approved by USFDA.
I understand there may be religious reasons to abstain from the Covid vaccine. Head on home, now, y’all! Get vaccinated or get out! Practice your religion back home! Right now we are hosting zillions of illegal trespassers in this country and another zillion un-vetted Afghan refugees – vaccinate every one of them before they are allowed out in public. And do it quickly before they become super-spreaders!
Bryon York raised excellent points about my president’s miss-handling of the Afghan abandonment. We know the Bagram Air Base is covered with US aircraft, vehicles, weapons and ammunition. Were there any leaders in Washington, we would have already bombed Bagram – two fuel-air bombs two days apart should do the trick.
Add a hundred thousand cluster bombs on runways, taxiways, the fuel and other storage areas should make a nice mess of things. Just a few hours of work for our outstanding Military!
But, of course, there are no leaders in the Pentagon, just some four- and five-star butt kissers who should be court martialed end imprisoned for cowardice. Ah, and the White House — there are no leaders there, either. Shameful.
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.