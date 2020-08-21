Editor: I very badly want to see the presidential candidates debate several times. If Candidate Biden does well, he will win more votes.
If he is demented, he will lose votes. If President Trump can control himself, he will gain votes. If he runs off at the mouth he will lose votes.
I want to see how both do without teleprompters, on questions Donna Brazile hasn’t given them. We The People need to assess these candidates on their merits.
If Candidate Biden is as good as some pollsters would have us believe, he will win. Providing folks get off the couch, a problem both parties struggle with.
My suggestion: Everybody register as Independent! Both parties rely on what are called Yellow Dog Democrats or straight party Republicans. Study the candidates! Study their history, and vote for the person, not the party!
If you hate negative campaigning, let the candidates know — by email and at the ballot box! If you think Senator Martha McSally is lying about pre-existing conditions, call her!
If you think Mark Kelly will say anything for a vote, call him! If you believe decades of flying military airplanes won’t make a better Senator, we’re in a pickle. Check out the write-in candidates.
We very badly need term limits in the US Congress. If somebody has been in an office for a dozen years, vote for somebody else. If your representative is a carpetbagger, give hir the boot. If they love you only at election time, but vote to send jobs overseas, you need them not at all.
If you believe your candidate is ahead in the polls, so there is no reason to vote, you probably shouldn’t. As they said in Cool Hand Luke, “Some folks just can’t think.”
Charles Kotan
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.