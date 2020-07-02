Editor: I am a health care provider and, besides my professional degree, I have an undergraduate degree in human biology. My wife has a degree in public health, so through her career I have been indirectly involved in many public health issues. When there was no chance of containment of this virus, which happened quickly, the next step was to slow the virus’ spread to not overwhelm health care facilities, trying to save as many critically ill patients as possible and not lose them to limited medical resources, this made perfect sense. Then, suddenly there was a shift in what we were hearing and being told.
“If we just socially distance, we can stop the virus.” This just isn’t true. This virus stops primarily in three ways: a vaccine, an effective treatment or attainment in saturation of the virus in the population (herd effect). What we are aiming for is not stopping the virus, rather, it is a goal of slowing down the spread. Every day I read how as people stop social distancing, the rate of those testing positive is going up. Of course it is, and that will happen now or later, whenever we stop social distancing. I am not as concerned about the numbers of people who become infected as I am about the death rate caused by the virus. Is it increasing by percentage, staying the same, or decreasing? Only telling us the new number of cases and the rate of increase in infection within the population does not mean much, and a fast increase could actually mean a quicker reduction of the health threat to that part of the high risk population as the herd effect takes place — as long as that high risk group can shelter in place and social distance until there is a vaccine, an effective treatment or the herd effect is complete. Life threatening diseases in all their forms are devastating to all of us. Let us all work together for the best possible outcome and not create fear, rather embrace life and living.
Charles Mead
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
I don't know where you heard that, the whole effort has always been on slowing the spread of this virus. You might want to check with Sweden about that heard immunity idea, it's not working for them. Sweden is experiencing higher death rates because of their approach. America is nothing like Sweden where they have the medical infrastructure and public support to try and pull that off.
The more I think about it, are you really a doctor of medicine? If you were I don't think I'd have to explain this to you.
