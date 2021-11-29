Editor: Marxism, which is a synonym for communism, has slowly become the world view for many Americans.
A recent survey shows that young adults show increasing support socialist views such as the rejection of private property and moral values. These misguided socialist visionaries are slowly making progress.
Our classrooms have failed to teach a working definition of socialism or Marxism.
It’s a poplar subject today because we’ve done such a poor job of teaching different forms of government, such as our own capitalism and the principals of Constitutionalism.
The focus lately, in part, has been on the Critical Race Theory.
One of Arizona’s prominent college professors had something to say on this subject. “We’ve seen little eruptions of socialism in the 20th century,” but what I see happening today looks like a tipping point” said Ms. Tracy Munsila, assistant political science professor at Arizona’s Christen Science University to the Washington Times during September this year. She continued saying “The current congressional spending bill represents unprecedented wealth transfer” and “over time the detrimental effects will appear in in the loss of personal liberty and economic prosperity, which we have taken for granted.
The philosophy of Marxism is deeply seated in the ideology of America’s Democratic Party. Our forthcoming elections will be critical in stopping the insidious drive toward the utopia promised by enthusiastic supporters of Karl Marx.
Charles Shoemaker
Prescott
