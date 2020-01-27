Editor: it just me who thinks the “Opioid Crisis” is all about the money? I do feel badly for all the junkies who have allowed their addiction to destroy their lives. I have friends who don’t control their drinking, too. It really affects families and friends as much as the drunk or junky, and I truly hate that. But when folks refuse to take control of their lives, I have a hard time holding a pity party for them. And I have a really hard time coughing up zillions in taxpayer funds to care for them. Now everybody should carry an overdose kit? Really?
We have enough stupid laws to keep drugs out of the hands of those who need them. I have to show ID to buy a cold tablet! This is idiotic! In order to get a pain med for a broken back a patient has to waste the Doctor’s time every single refill! Again, it’s idiotic! And now some state lawmaker – Steve Pierce of Prescott – wants to make selling any amount of heroin or fentanyl good for five years in prison, as if our prisons aren’t full scumbags already. Steve – perhaps the altitude is your problem. Prison is where a kid learns to be a successful criminal. Even the folks in your neck of the woods think it’s stupid. Me too!
Sonny Borelli, if HB 2036 gets by Leo Biasiucci and Regina Cobb in the AZ House, please put an end to this nonsense!
Charlie Kotan
Lake Havasu City
