Editor: Thanks for the article on permits on a recent front page. Per the city manager, since no city resources will be involved, those who are fed up with the lip service the French company Altice gives suffering Lake Havasu City Internet customers.
We The People, via the city, have licensed Altice Suddenlink to provide this very expensive service. What a huge fraction of residents and businesses get are continual outages, and the inability to contact an English speaking customer service rep! For at least a year we have heard “we’re working on it” with no progress. If the city attorney, mayor, and City Council won’t hold their feet to the fire, it’s up to us! I suggest affected citizens camp out at the Altice Suddenlink office across from the News-Herald office every day for the next three months. Bring plenty of water, a mask, a chair and a sun shade once the temps into the 90s. Watch Facebook for updates!
Charlie Kotan
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.