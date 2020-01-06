Editor: A friend foolishly asked for my thoughts on the US killing the Iranian terrorist who was directly responsible for the reign of terror in the Mideast and the murder of many Americans, as well as thousands of women and children throughout the Crescent.
My president swiftly dealt with the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad by ridding the world of one of the many evil architects of fear.
Iran was teetering on economic collapse until our former President returned over $100 Billion, allowing them to rebuild infrastructure and feed their people. Instead, the money was used to restart their enrichment program for nuclear weapons, and fund Iranian terror armies worldwide. I am really happy to see that General Soleimani has drawn his last breath. I hope the Iranian government collapses, and an elected government takes the place of the Ayatollah and evil empire.
I am sad I voted for fellow submariner President Jimmy Carter, who sat on his hands when our embassy in Tehran was sacked.
But he was my president until properly relieved, as were all, and so is President Trump. Should Ms. Pelosi choose to impeach my president by delivering the articles to the Senate, I shall relish the examination of witnesses under the watchful eye of the Chief Justice.
In the meantime, I expect my president to negotiate from a position of strength. He is rare among our presidents — a strong forceful, plain speaking man willing to mix it up without regard to his popularity. Well done, Mr. President — and all who serve this great country!
Charlie Kotan
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Funny stuff. If there is one ting I love it is sarcasm and this is some of the best seen in a very long time. Just in case you're actually serious - highly doubtful, no one could be that silly - I am sure you will be joining up to head off and fight the idiots war, right?
