Editor: I am so angry it’s hard to come up with civil prose. Like millions, I watched as officers confronted and took action against a black man. What we did not see was what went on leading up to a knee being used to restrain George Floyd.
The loss of life this way is inexcusable. The actions of those officers will be determined in a court of law and justice will be done.
Their lives are changed forever, loss of income, families, reputations, jail time. I’m not defending those officers. Food for thought. Does anyone believe had the man on the ground been white would we have even known about this event? Or if the restraining officer was black, would we know? And how long will it be before the full autopsy report is out showing fentanyl and meth use? Years!
However my anger is directed at the individuals who are burning our towns, stealing, maiming, and committing horrific crimes against innocent citizens. This activity is not in protest to the killing of Floyd but to years long planning of civil disobedience, riots and the goal of destroying America.
Long ago in the living rooms across America people like Saul Alinsky encouraged this concept and the beast has been fed by the media, the liberals and funded by the likes of George Soros.
I don’t know how to stop it, they wait for a situation to develop and then bus in their paid protesters. We don’t have enough law enforcement to stop them.....they are celebrated by Hollywood, the main stream media, liberal politicians, bleeding hearts. If we can’t find a way to put an end to these opportunists, I see continued civil strife and destruction of life as we know it. Looting is out and out theft. If done by an individual, they would be arrested, charged, tried and probably some jail time. More importantly, I am outraged when these same protesters ignore the killing of police officers.
They turn a blind eye to the killings of blacks on blacks every week in Chicago. Who now would consider going into law enforcement? They fear for their lives, they may take a second too long to think through a reaction and lives will be lost.
Don’t give me that tired old argument, well, police kill blacks. Check the statistics. And until you’ve walked a shift in an officer’s shoes, you don’t have any idea what they face while on the streets. Enough for now. I do find comfort in social media with those who are as outraged as I am. Thank goodness we have a forum and know that we are not alone in our fears for this country. Shame on us if we don’t find a way to combat this scourge.
Charlyne Gastelum
Lake Havasu City
Holy cow! You hit every talking point ever put out by FOX News and the right wing shouting heads over the past decade. Good job! Now I suggest you make an attempt to actually verify that garbage.
