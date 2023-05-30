Editor: Thank you for the front page story on the support group in Lake Havasu City. Having been a recipient of Mom Hugs from these wonderful women I can attest to the benefit of being able to walk that lonely road of grief with others who have also walked it. Moms share that one component of having carried that child or children under their hearts for nine months and now carry that child in their hearts for the rest of their lives. I thank all those who are willing to share their love and support.
Charlyne Gastelum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.