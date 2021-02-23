Editor: It has taken me several days to come down off the wall after reading the letter from Lisa Bowman berating Kandi Finrock. Lisa, there are 80 million of us who knew what we wanted in a president and we got that and more. Your position is then we must all be mentally ill. To say that Trump was at fault in the January assault on the capital is laughable. How is it that thinking Americans know this was planned months ago by the leftist radicals in this country. That assault was actually brilliant, they knew exactly what it would do to Trump. It is apparent he was a threat to the installed mess of Washington, D.C. The more he did for us, the more you hated him.
Your vitriol scares me, it wreaks of smelly socialism and a deeply compromised administration. Sadly, all of you Biden voters are going to experience what it’s like to head towards socialism however, all of us who understood the cost of a Biden election will have to suffer too. It is going to be interesting to watch this man try to be presidential and pretend to know what he is doing. I wonder how many people, including Obama, are pulling the puppet strings. So sad. We are seniors, we feel so sorry for the younger generation. They will never know how very great this country is and how much blood has been shed to keep us free. There’s an old saying, “what goes around, comes around.”
Charlyne Gastelum
Lake Havasu City
