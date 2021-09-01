Editor: Since the city has installed the new utility bill payment system, it has been nothing but trouble. Every time I’ve logged in to pay my water/sewer/trash bill and it wasn’t working.
I’ve called and been part of a large queue; one time 45 callers! Another time 26 callers! Another time I just finally hung up.
I finally called and put it on my debit card.
I did get a call back the next day after I was in a large queue and it was claimed that the system was back up. It didn’t stay up. Next time I called, the huge queue of callers with problems was back in place.
Does this give you a clue how bad this system is? Whose cousin was paid for this terrible job? Why was this changed from the system that worked?
How many taxpayer dollars were wasted? Shouldn’t that be public knowledge? Who approved it? These items should be public knowledge. This should not have not been rolled out in such questionable capability.
How about some answers?
Cheryl Rene’ Feinberg
Lake Havasu City
