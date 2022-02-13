Jan. 6, 2021, the day a mob of Donald Trump loyalists carried out an insurrection against the Capitol, is etched in the minds of Americans. No doubt historians will memorialize that terrible, ugly day as a nadir in American democracy, a moment of shame that indelibly scarred the nation.
It won’t be remembered by historians as a day of “legitimate political discourse.”
And yet, the Republican Party has set out to brand Jan. 6 as exactly that. The insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol with the aim of nullifying the free and fair election of an American president were simply exercising “legitimate political discourse,” the Republican National Committee decided at its winter meeting last week in Salt Lake City. The party also overwhelmingly voted to censure two of its own, Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, for their participation in the ongoing House select committee investigation into the insurrection and the events leading up to it.
Perhaps the GOP looks at the declaration and censures as acts of self-preservation, a way to keep the legions of Trump supporters well-ensconced inside the Republican Party tent and energized to vote. Perhaps Republican leaders bafflingly believe that insurrectionists and their inciters were simply expressing themselves politically. It doesn’t matter.
These decisions amount to a self-inflicted wound that cuts deep, and threatens to permanently taint the party as an entity willing to distort democracy to suit its own aims.
If the GOP wants to get on the right side of history, declaring Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse” is the wrong way to do it.
What’s the right way? Treat the events of Jan. 6 for what they were — deplorable, illegal and antithetical to the ideals of democracy. Instead of censuring Kinzinger and Cheney for serving on the House committee investigating Jan. 6, GOP leaders should be commending them. That would be an exercise in legitimate politics. What the Republican Party did last week wasn’t just self-serving. It was self-destructive.
— Chicago Tribune
