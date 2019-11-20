At the moment, the American economy is really two economies. One is chugging along at a respectable rate of GDP growth, with the stock market up by more than 25% since December and unemployment at its lowest level in 50 years. In the other, manufacturing output is falling, Midwest farm bankruptcies are climbing and exports are down.
One big reason for the worrisome news is the U.S. standoff with China over trade issues. President Donald Trump made a priority of getting Beijing to put a stop to theft of U.S. intellectual property, expand access to its markets, curb its subsidies to Chinese companies and buy more American agricultural goods. Early in his first year, he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort and emerged saying “tremendous progress” had been made on trade issues.
But the apparent breakthrough led nowhere.
Agricultural exports to China plunged by more than $10 billion last year, and the administration has had to compensate hard-hit farmers with two rounds of bailout payments totaling $26 billion — with another round reportedly in the works. Sooner or later, consumers are bound to see price increases on goods shipped from China.
Business investment, which got a boost from the 2017 tax reform, has fizzled. Companies can plan when they know what the trade environment will be. But the uncertainties created by trade war leave business people and farmers groping in the dark.
In the absence of a deal, both countries have additional tariffs scheduled for December. So it should be obvious to all involved that they need to act soon to settle their differences and return both economies to a semblance of normalcy. Neither country gains from prolonging this impasse. Both stand to reap immediate gains from accepting compromises that improve the conditions for trade between the two countries — and speed the removal of the tariffs each has imposed.
Neither is going to come away with a triumphant victory. But an imperfect settlement would leave both countries better off going forward.
— Chicago Tribune
