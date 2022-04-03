A Boeing 737-800 nose-dived into the mountains of southern China last week, killing all 132 aboard and rekindling doubts about an iconic Chicago-based company that has yet to fully recover from its own self-inflicted dive.
Once known as a collection of perfectionists committed to safety, Boeing has stumbled in recent years. Air travelers who put their lives in its hands have reason to doubt its credibility. As the travel market picks up again after a pandemic-induced lull, Boeing needs to prove that it will put safety over profit every time.
Boeing remains under financial stress from the pandemic, its MAX scandal and costly delays rolling out its widebody 787 Dreamliner. The company has inventory to unload and ambitious targets to meet, which could be a recipe for more trouble.
No one knows yet what caused the recent China crash, and we hope it’s no fault of Boeing’s. But if there’s reason to suspect a flaw in the aircraft, the company must do now what it should have done after the first MAX crash: Ground the jet involved worldwide and fix the problem, before another goes down. That action would go a long way to restoring the company’s reputation and enabling passengers to feel safe again on a Boeing plane.
— Chicago Tribune
