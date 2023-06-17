Few countries in the Western Hemisphere have evoked for Americans the spirit of the Monroe Doctrine as much as has Cuba. For years, the Soviets used the island nation 103 miles off the coast of Florida as a listening post, and, in 1962, they brought the world to the brink of existential conflict by secretly placing nuclear ballistic missiles on the island.
Today, America’s most worrisome unwelcome guest in the Caribbean is China. That’s also true elsewhere in the Western Hemisphere.
Beijing has been using Cuba as a spy base since 2019, the White House said last week. The Biden administration’s statement was aimed at refuting a Wall Street Journal report that China was planning to build a new listening post in Cuba, though, given the history, it’s anything but comforting to know that Beijing has been eavesdropping on the U.S. from close range for the last four years.
China’s spy shop in Cuba is far more worrying than spy balloons over Montana. Unlike the U.S., Beijing does not have overseas military bases dotting the world. China’s desire, however, for a much broader global military presence burns brightly, and its espionage activities in Cuba could serve as a springboard for a permanent military installation on the island.
Both economically and militarily, China looms as a worrisome threat to U.S. interests. The U.S. can expect China to step up spying from Cuba, and must ensure sensitive American targets are adequately firewalled. But there’s also a diplomatic approach that the Biden administration should pursue — one that the president should know all too well.
One of the smartest foreign policy moves that Biden’s former boss, Barack Obama, made was to reengage Havana. Obama used his executive powers to allow the reopening of embassies in each other’s countries, resume commercial flights, ease restrictions on U.S. computer and telecommunications technology to Cuba and recharge the island’s tourism industry.
Obama recognized the value of ending America’s long-standing policy of isolating Havana — it didn’t make much sense when the rest of the world freely traded with Cuba.
Rekindling engagement with Cuba is another way to get at the problem, and it could pay bigger dividends — for both Havana and Washington.
