Wading through such divisive issues as vaccine mandates, affirmative action in college admissions and the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, the Supreme Court’s approval ratings have taken a beating in recent years.
Mounting evidence has found Justice Thomas’ wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, an attorney and activist in Washington conservative circles, played a disturbingly significant role in events pertaining to cases from which he has declined to recuse himself, according to reports. Conservative critics also criticized Justice Ginsburg for hearing cases that involved the ACLU and women’s rights organizations with which she had worked before she became a justice.
The question of whether to recuse of not is a judicial decision, legal scholars note, reviewable only by a higher court — and there is no court higher than the Supreme Court. The case of the Thomases has renewed interest in proposals suggested over the years, including a “super court” that would have the power to oversee the Supreme Court. Over the long haul, the court’s effectiveness relies on the ability of its justices to show integrity and independence from outside influences.
That integrity can be strengthened if the Supreme Court adopted a code of ethics that would help justices navigate potential instances of undue influence and other judicial tripwires. Like umpires, the Supreme Court may not be infallible in our democracy but its judgments are final. If justices cannot display independence from outside influences, then perhaps a code of ethics can restore the confidence and trust in the body that as begun to wane among an increasing number of Americans.
— Chicago Tribune
