Colin Powell will be seen as one of the most prominent covid-19 deaths. The son of immigrants was the first Black U.S. secretary of state, serving from 2001 to 2005, national security adviser from 1987 to 1989, and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993.
He received two Presidential Medals of Freedom and a Congressional Gold Medal, as well as numerous other honors. He led a life of achievement, dignity, patriotism and respect for service. Had John McCain picked him as his 2008 running mate, Powell might well have gone on to be both vice president and president of the United States. He was, after all, only five years older than our current president.
His values had been reinforced by his parents: “Integrity, kindness and godliness, they taught us, were right. Lying, violence, intolerance, crime and drugs were wrong and, even worse than wrong, in my family, they were shameful. We were taught that hard work and education were the keys to success in this country.”
In 2003, he made the case for war against Iraq to the United Nations, drawing on American intelligence agencies’ faulty findings on Iraq’s purported weapons of mass destruction program and standing behind its “accuracy.” Indisputably, the self-described “reluctant warrior” was being used by his bosses as cover. There is no better advocate for war than someone known to be so averse to its propagation.
That United Nations testimony could be seen as a tragic mistake with horrific global consequences, made worse by Powell embellishing that which made the case he was presenting and omitting that which did not.
Powell did not shirk his responsibility. On the 10th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, he told Al-Jazeera: “I understood the consequences of that failure and, as I said, I deeply regret that the information — some of the information, not all of it — was wrong.”
“It has blotted my record,” he said, “but — you know — there’s nothing I can do to change that blot. All I can say is that I gave it the best analysis that I could.”
Rise high enough, as did Powell, and the blot makes an appearance in the first paragraph or two of your obituary. Powell well knew that. That was a risk he took.
Wise heads and kind hearts can see how much he achieved, how much he gave and how apt it now would be for America to work on its acrimony.
— Chicago Tribune
