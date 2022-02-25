With inflation and price hikes pinching household budgets, Democrats are desperately looking for ways to show voters they’re doing something to ease the pain ahead of midterm elections — and the latest proposal is a gas tax holiday. The White House and top Democrats are considering a proposal to suspend the roughly 18.3-cents-per-gallon federal gas tax for the rest of the year, which could cut transportation revenue by more than $20 billion. t’s understandable that lawmakers would want to provide Americans some relief from rising prices, and consumers are particularly aware of fluctuations in the cost of gas.
But there’s no guarantee drivers will see a significant decrease in gas prices if taxes are reduced. Global markets and crude oil supply drive prices at the pump, so what Russian President Vladimir Putin does in Ukraine might have more impact on what drivers pay than what President Biden does with gas taxes.
Make no mistake, a gas tax holiday is a political move. It’s being driven by Democrats in purple states and districts who face tough reelection races and voters concerned with inflation and rising prices. Still, the gas tax holiday offers a short-term gain with a long-term cost to infrastructure and the climate. Voters can recognize a gimmick when they see it.
— Chicago Tribune
