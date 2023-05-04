Campaign sleight of hand comes in many forms. During last year’s midterm election season, voters began seeing in their mailboxes mailings made to look like newspapers. The mailings and their corresponding websites try to hoodwink readers with bylined “stories” and the kinds of sections newspapers typically feature, from “politics” and “community” to “real estate” and even a “sports” section. They’re anything but newspapers. Rather, the mailings and websites are nothing more than political propaganda put out by Local Government Information Services, which is run by businessman Brian Timpone, a former television reporter who once served as spokesman for one-time GOP House Minority Leader Lee Daniels.
It’s an enterprise that makes Fox News look like the “PBS NewsHour.”
