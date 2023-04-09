The Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich is a top-flight journalist, courageously reporting from Vladimir Putin’s Russia at a time when the Russian leader’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has the world’s attention intently trained on virtually every move Moscow makes.
He has, however, become a pawn in Putin’s reckless gambit against the West, a victim of the Kremlin’s willingness to resort to hostage-taking as a bludgeon against America. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner’s nearly 10-month detention in Russia was hardly an exercise of justice, and neither is Gershkovich’s indefensible arrest on wholly unsubstantiated charges of espionage.
Gershkovich, 31, was arrested last week in Yekaterinburg, a Ural Mountains city about 800 miles east of Moscow. Russia’s main intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB), alleged that Gershkovich, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”
Many Western news outlets that had a presence in Russia withdrew their staff following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and the Russian government’s passage of a law that made it illegal to publish what the Kremlin deemed false information about Russia’s military activities in Ukraine. Those news organizations have continued their reporting from locations outside Russia, and a few have recently sent journalists back into Russia on reporting trips.
Following Gershkovich’s arrest, each news organization undoubtedly will weigh carefully the risks of reporting within Russia. That deliberation should take into account not just the safety of their correspondents, but the safety of the local staff they rely on to enable an unvarnished, comprehensive window into what’s happening in Russia.
Russia has become one of the world’s most important geopolitical players to understand and scrutinize, and journalism plays a vital role in that mission. It’s an endeavor that the West cannot abandon, even as it insists on immediate freedom for Evan Gershkovich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.