Just like DDT, PCBs and asbestos, a group of substances obliquely known as PFAS are incredibly useful, potentially deadly and devilishly difficult to clean up.

Since the 1950s, PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated substances) have been used in products ranging from pacemakers and fireproof foam to cosmetics and food containers. They persist in the environment practically forever, and it’s thought that almost every person on the planet carries at least a trace of these “forever chemicals.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.