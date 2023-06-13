Just like DDT, PCBs and asbestos, a group of substances obliquely known as PFAS are incredibly useful, potentially deadly and devilishly difficult to clean up.
Since the 1950s, PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated substances) have been used in products ranging from pacemakers and fireproof foam to cosmetics and food containers. They persist in the environment practically forever, and it’s thought that almost every person on the planet carries at least a trace of these “forever chemicals.”
Animal studies show they can stunt development, damage the liver and compromise immune systems. The effects on humans are still being fully assessed, but the Environmental Protection Agency recently issued health advisories saying they’re much more dangerous than previously understood.
The good news is that companies making the most widely distributed PFAS chemicals are phasing them out under pressure, as lawsuits pile up. The bad news about PFAS is, well, complicated — and it just keeps coming.
For starters, these chemicals really do last “forever,” at least in terms of human life spans, and they’re showing up all over the place.
Scientists have scrambled to reformulate products without using PFAS, and in some cases they’ve made it work. But as of today, no widely accepted substitute exists, and some of the alternatives developed so far might be no better for the environment and human health.
The clock is ticking. Earlier this month, three of the biggest PFAS makers agreed to pay $1.2 billion to help remove the chemicals from U.S. public water systems. That’s one lawsuit down for those companies, and many more to go.
It would be no surprise if the chemical industry sought a government bailout, which is premature. Meantime, the government is late in playing a leadership role.
Meanwhile, everyone should hold onto their wallets. The full scope of the PFAS health and environmental disaster is just beginning to materialize, and the cleanup cost is going to be astronomical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.