In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, came politics. That’s inevitable in today’s America, especially since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a potential Republican candidate for president in 2024. First we had Vice President Kamala Harris igniting controversy when she said in a conversation with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas that “we have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity,” a line that some infuriated right-wing critics twisted to say that the Biden administration was planning to dispense hurricane aid according to the color of the survivor’s skin.
That wasn’t what Harris said, and, in fact the transcript also contains her saying, “I know we are all thinking about the families in Florida, in Puerto Rico with Fiona and what we need to do to help them in terms of an immediate response and aid.”
Good. But Harris, who can be politically inept to a staggering degree, still made a mistake in delivering some red meat for her elite, progressive audience at Washington’s fancy Mayflower Hotel, even as hurricane survivors in Fort Myers Beach were sifting through the rubble of their former lives. Better, really, to have been down there with them, lending a hand with the job.
Americans expect all hands on deck in a crisis, and they expect help to go to those who need it in the moment, regardless of their race or the contents of their bank accounts. It behooves high ranking officials to shut up about everything else. More people have to be brought along. Harris has to start helping, not hurting that cause. Once people feel safe and have dried out, those conversations can and should begin. But in the eye of a hurricane? Let’s just all do our best to put politics aside and do everything we can.
