One of the first things you are likely to hear about President Joe Biden’s proposed 2024 budget is how it doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in the Sahara of being approved by the Republican-controlled House. That’s undoubtedly true, if you’re talking about Biden’s proposal in its current form.
But, as political gridlock and fractious politics puts the government at risk of defaulting on its debts and possibly unleashing an economic catastrophe, lawmakers in both parties need to come to an agreement as they somehow have managed to do in settling 10 other debt-limit standoffs in the past 13 years.
Biden on Thursday made what amounts to an opening bid with a budget plan that would cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over the next decade — a proposal that Republicans already have declared dead on arrival.
But Biden isn’t backing down, he says, and, so far, he has little reason to do so. Despite his espoused refusal to negotiate the debt ceiling, which limits the money the federal government may pay on the debt it already borrowed, he came very close to doing so in late January when he responded to a reporter’s question with this eyebrow-raising challenge to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy:
“Show me your budget,” he said, “and I’ll show you mine.”
So far, the Republicans have declined to show theirs, if they have one.
Meanwhile, the debt ceiling was reached and broken through in late January.
The U.S. national debt stands at $31.4 trillion and growing, while the federal government’s annual budget is currently operating at $6.3 trillion, which is almost $2 trillion more than it spent annually before the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden has insisted that raising the debt ceiling is “not a negotiation.” But that would defy nature in a town where almost everything turns out to be negotiable or nothing would get done. More likely, Biden’s goading of the GOP lawmakers appears to be part of his broader attempt to call out House Republicans for demanding severe spending cuts in return for lifting the government’s legal borrowing limit.
Biden’s proposed budget blueprint has been front-loaded with the sort of spending Democrats favor most: big budget items aimed at assisting working class children and families and protecting such popular liberal programs as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.
Biden scored points with his supporters by goading Republicans into an impromptu debate during his State of the Union address.
Although Republicans strongly objected, Biden brought attention to the truth: Some leading Republicans were looking for ways to cut costs and spending for Social Security, but by calling attention to it, Biden probably moved such cuts to the popular program off the table for the foreseeable future.
And to pay for it, Biden boldly intends to tax the rich, making up for the tax cuts Republicans in the Trump years voted in for upper-income earners. Paying your “fair share” is central to this Democratic argument and helping those who need help the most — while shifting the cost burden to those who can afford it the most.
The GOP has no counter-offer so far, other than to flatly reject Biden’s proposal for tax increases on the wealthy.
What else is in Biden’s blueprint? Big spending and investments in manufacturing, climate, education, paid leave and health care — playing catch-up in some ways with the GOP’s appeal to economically stricken Americans left behind by socioeconomic changes.
The GOP should reveal, and constructively argue for, its own plan. A government budget, it has been rightly said, is a moral document, spelling out not only the government’s obligations to its citizens but also a test of our concerns for each other.
