Health care workers around the world are putting their own health at risk to protect ours. In Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus first blossomed — a city that announced it will lift its monthslong lockdown on April 8 — at least 1,300 health care workers became infected.
More than 40,000 health care professionals were brought in to treat patients; they were kept away from their family members and outfitted with elaborate protective gear, according to The New Yorker.
The best way to respect and thank health care workers? Stay home, they say.
As one registered nurse told us: “We became nurses knowing things like this can happen. … What we are finding most frustrating is not having the equipment to do it properly and safely for ourselves. We also have families and want to keep them safe.” The most frustrating aspect of the pandemic, she said, is “seeing people out running around not taking it serious, then showing up in the ER wanting the highest care.”
This week, New York City hospitals are nearing capacity, according to press reports. More than 15,500 people have become infected and 192 have died. Dr. Spencer, whose tweets caught Obama’s attention, still will be expected in the ER this week for his regular shift, taking care of sick patients, taking care of himself and hoping he keeps his family safe. Across the country, doctors, nurses and hospital staff members are leaving their homes and pulling on scrubs.
The ill patients they are treating likely were infected a week ago or more, experts say. “The numbers will undoubtedly skyrocket overnight, as they have every night the past few days,” Spencer tweeted this week. “More will come to the ER. More will be stat notifications. More will be put on a ventilator.”
— Chicago Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.