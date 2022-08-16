Just a few short months ago, the Democratic Party was facing disaster.
With gas soaring past $5 a gallon in some states, the market collapse giving 401(k)s a painful 2022 haircut, fraught parents up in arms over lingering school closures, and inflation cleaning out wallets and purses at grocery stores, nonpartisan analysts were predicting a midterm rout and a big gain for the Republican Party.
Even just last month, President Joe Biden’s approval rating fell below 40% and a Gallup poll found that a whopping 45% of Americans “strongly disapprove” of his performance.
But even as many head to the beach, literally and metaphorically, the winds of change are blowing.
As Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report noted last week, the conventional political indicators, such as Biden’s dismal approval rating and widespread dismay over the state of the economy, still point to big trouble ahead for the Democrats. But several factors, many unexpected, have contributed to a strikingly sudden recovery of Democratic fortunes.
In recent days, we have also been treated to the squalid circumstances of the search of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s pathetic huffing and puffing, photos of the people’s business swirling inside toilet bowls and other indignities in the national discourse. Add in a number of primaries where the GOP inflicted a lot of friendly fire on itself (aided by sleazy Democrats helping pay for the artillery) and you can see why the tide has turned.
The market has even started cooperating, rising in recent days.
So what should the GOP do?
It is painfully obvious. Job one is to send Trump packing in some face-saving but determinative way and get behind dignified alternatives. Job two is to convince independent voters that Republicans are capable of consistently adult behavior, that the party respects the settled laws of the land and follows the procedures that safeguard democracy. And job three? The road to electoral success clearly lies in keeping the focus on education and the economy, their effects on blue-collar families, and on Biden’s palpable limitations.
