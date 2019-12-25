The electricity didn’t go out in Kashmir, a disputed region of India, but something almost as vital was turned off over the summer: the internet. In a preemptive move to assert political control, the Indian government shut down internet service, as well as phone service, in the Kashmir region. No email. No Google. No texting. No digital businesses in operation. No news beyond state-sanctioned outlets. It was censorship in extremis, resulting in a loss of freedom.
Eventually most mobile phone service was restored, but the World Wide Web has stayed dark for months.
If the web continues to fracture, the loss to humankind will be profound. When governments place limits on internet access, the spread of knowledge is stifled. Important ideas are not shared. Business development is stunted. Societies suffer.
Western democracies need to recognize what’s at stake and cooperate to manage and protect internet openness. There will be no easy way to convince or coerce paranoid governments to release their grips on the web, but that’s no excuse to quit trying. The concept of a free and open internet is both a value, like human rights, and a commodity. Trade negotiations often lead to breakthroughs in relations. The same strategy should be deployed when it comes to maintaining internet freedom. The more that American government officials, business executives and advocates push foreign governments to release control, and explain the benefits, the more likely progress will happen.
The internet may seem ubiquitous, but its long-term viability isn’t assured.
— Chicago Tribune
