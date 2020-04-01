No magic wand exists to end the coronavirus pandemic, but as of this week there is a portable diagnostic test from Abbott Laboratories to detect COVID-19 within minutes. We’re impressed, not surprised. America will get through this crisis only in an intense national effort that combines commitment and creativity.
Two months ago, COVID-19 was a mystery ailment that had infected hundreds of people in central China. On Monday, Johnson & Johnson said it would begin human testing of a vaccine in September that could be ready for emergency use in early 2021.
Two weeks ago, General Motors was idling its Kokomo, Ind., plant as part of the broad shutdown of U.S. industry to fend off the virus. GM is now working 24/7 to turn the Kokomo facility that manufactures electrical parts for cars into a ventilator assembly line in collaboration with Ventec Life Systems, a medical instrument company. Ventec normally makes 200 toaster-sized ventilators a month. With GM’s manufacturing and supply chain know-how, executives think they can ramp up to 20,000 units a month, according to a New York Times report. That’s ingenuity for which GM says it seeks only to recoup costs.
Abbott is ramping up production of its COVID-19 test to 50,000 units a day to be allocated first to front-line workers. But that’s just the start. “We have multiple R&D teams at work” on a variety of different coronavirus tests, including a version that can operate like a pregnancy test, Abbott CEO Miles White told CNBC. “All of those are a matter of weeks to a couple of months away.”
Pritzker and others have called on President Donald Trump to use his power under the federal Defense Production Act to require numerous companies to supply governments with gear. Perhaps that will become necessary, but as of now we’re not aware of widespread resistance from manufacturers. Quite the opposite. When Trump said last week that he had ordered GM to work on ventilators, the company responded that it already had been working around the clock for a week.
State officials know best the needs of their states and should be working the problem as hard as they can alongside the feds, and in cooperation with the private sector because it has the expertise.
That will be the only way to defeat COVID-19 — a total effort by all.
