The covid-19 vaccines have been a gift from science to control the worst health pandemic in a century. Developed and deployed in less than year, they have become a potent weapon against an unpredictable virus. But their success raises a question: Under what circumstances might Americans be required to show proof of immunization?
Government shouldn’t tell businesses who they must or must not serve or employ.
So far, 100 million Americans are fully vaccinated, and half of adults have gotten at least one dose. All adults are now eligible, and abundant supplies have made it much easier to get the shots.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued new guidelines, which say that fully vaccinated people can dispense with masks when outdoors, except in crowds, as well as indoors among others who are fully vaccinated.
They also can be indoors without masks with unvaccinated people who are not at high risk for severe covid-19 disease. These are welcome bench marks.
There’s actually a good chance requiring a vaccine passport would provoke more resistance, not participation. At this point, public health officials should continue to concentrate on addressing the concerns of people who are reluctant about the vaccine, while making it as easy as possible for those want it to get it. That approach has been working: Vaccine hesitancy has declined over the past few months, without mandates.
For the better part of the past year, cities and states had little choice but to issue some mandatory rules to combat covid-19. With so many Americans achieving immunity, there is less justification for compulsory requirements that would alienate reluctant people. Educating the public about the vaccines and facilitating shots, not issuing dictates, is the best way to combat the virus and build public trust.
— Chicago Tribune
