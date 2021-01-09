Let us take a break from early-winter cold to contemplate a summer wonder: the monarch butterfly. A seemingly delicate creature, practically weightless with gossamer-thin wings, it flits and floats like a leaf in the breeze. But each fall, hordes of these black-and-orange insects embark on a journey that puts the most accomplished endurance athletes to shame.
Starting from their summer quarters in the United States and Canada, they set out on the long trip to southwestern Mexico, an astonishing feat of stamina and navigational skill. Once there, they will live out their brief lives and produce the next generation, which will begin the return trip in spring. It takes successive generations to make it all the way north.
The butterflies are far more rugged than they look. But while they can cope with wind, rain, heat and distance, they are less able to overcome the hurdles erected by humans. Loss of habitat, elimination of the milkweed plants they feed on, exposure to insecticides and climate change have combined to devastate their population. Today, there are only 60 million in all of North America, compared with 384 million in 1996. California, which once had millions, now has only a couple of thousand.
The United States Fish and Wildlife Service is well-aware of the embattled state of the monarch. In a September report, it concluded that “monarch viability is declining and is projected to continue declining over the next 60 years.” It also found that “at the current and projected low population numbers, both the eastern and western populations are more vulnerable to catastrophic events (e.g., extreme storms at the overwintering habitat) than in the past.”
But last month, the agency announced that it would not add these butterflies to the endangered species list — even as it candidly acknowledged that they are indeed endangered. The problem is that so many other species are at even greater risk — 161 in all — and the FWS has to focus its efforts on them, at least for the time being.
Fortunately, there is reason to hope things will improve. Widespread concern about these beloved butterflies has spawned efforts to give them a hand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched programs to provide technical and financial help to farmers who are willing to plant milkweed and other nectar-rich plants, shield them from exposure to pesticides and adopt other conservation practices that work to the benefit of monarchs.
You don’t have to have acres of land to make a contribution. A patch in your yard or a pot on your porch can be planted with milkweed. Yes, it’s the end of December, but never too early to plan for spring.
It would undoubtedly help the monarchs for the federal government to give them all the help and protection they could get from being placed on the endangered species list. What would be even better is if all our collective efforts made it unnecessary.
— The Chicago Tribune
