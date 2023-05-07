Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has passed the 14-month mark, with no resolution in sight. It also has come with a potent, unintended consequence.
It has made the world forget about North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
Western powers have been justifiably preoccupied with Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where Russian and Ukrainian troops have been locked in a war of attrition reminiscent of World War I trench warfare. In the meantime, however, the North Korean Communist regime has been hard at work stepping up its nuclear arsenal — in both technological advancement and inventory.
North Korea launched at least 95 ballistic and other missiles in 2022, the most Pyongyang has tested in the country’s history, according to The New York Times. This year, the pace hasn’t let up. As of April 13, North Korea had conducted at least 12 missile tests, Time magazine reported.
Kim’s nuclear arsenal includes short-range capability that can threaten the assets of the U.S. and its allies in the region. North Korea also has successfully tested a long-range, intercontinental ballistic missile with solid fuel technology. Those missiles do not have to go through an hourslong fueling process before the launch, and thus can be fired within minutes. That makes the weapon harder to detect and bring down pre-emptively.
North Korea and Kim’s regime were foremost on the minds of President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, as they met in Washington last week. That meeting yielded an agreement between the two countries in which South Korea will play an integral part in U.S. strategic planning for deployment of nuclear weapons against North Korea in any conflict with Pyongyang, while Seoul also agrees to not develop its own nuclear weapons capability.
To put an exclamation point on the pact, the U.S. is dispatching a nuclear ballistic missile submarine to South Korea for a visit.
Given how much headway Kim has made in beefing up his nuclear weapons capability, the agreement, dubbed Washington Declaration, should have happened sooner. Nevertheless, it’s an important step toward firewalling South Korea and other U.S. allies in the region from the reckless belligerence of the North Korean regime.
Moving forward, the lesson that Biden and other Western leaders should glean: Do not treat North Korea as some back-burner priority.
Putin and Kim are very different leaders, but they have similarities even beyond their bellicosity and nuclear arsenals. They understand the value of playing for time, and they rely heavily on brinkmanship to achieve their aims. Putin remains an urgent, dangerous foe for the U.S. and its allies.
But it would be a grave mistake for the West to underestimate the threat Kim poses.
Ukraine is — and must be — a top-shelf priority for U.S. foreign policy. But so should North Korea.
— Chicago Tribune
