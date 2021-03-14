In a twist of fate and odd timing during the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Postal Service has managed to demonstrate through its inefficiencies its value. That’s right. Residents across the U.S. are clamoring for mail delivery from the independent, federal agency that has been trying to prove its relevance for nearly two decades.
Since the pandemic hit U.S. shores last year, mail service has been slower and, in some cases, halted altogether due to USPS staff shortages and an overwhelming spike in the need for delivered goods.
At four post offices on the South and Southwest sides of Chicago, mail delivery has gotten so far behind, residents are getting desperate for their medications; they’re late paying their bills; and some are still waiting for Christmas presents.
It’s frustrating for anyone who relies on snail mail for the essentials. But in an odd way, the Postal Service stumbles have highlighted the need for the post office, a relic that has been struggling to stay relevant in our increasingly digital world of online bill paying, Facebook messaging and online banking options. Who needs to send a check through the mail when you’ve got Venmo?
But millions of people still rely on the post office to communicate with loved ones and to receive prescriptions, employment checks and important documents — in addition to the piles of advertisements and solicitations. The outcry from residents here and far, some standing in long lines in frigid temperatures, demonstrate its relevance.
This is a moment for the post office not to step back, but to get from Congress what it needs to be more efficient: flexibility.
Ten years ago as it became obvious fewer people were buying stamps and using first class mail services, the Postal Service begged Congress to let it be more limber. USPS is largely a self-funded agency. In 2011, as it looked at its balance sheet, the Postal Service considered eliminating overnight delivery; reducing the number of underused post offices and partnering with stores instead; and getting rid of Saturday deliveries.
Congress said no. And Congress did not come up with a plan, at least not one that worked. The Postal Service continued to lurch, long before the coronavirus illuminated more clearly its inefficiencies. Lending federal (taxpayer) money to an inefficient postal service is not the answer. Flexibility is. Now is the time to leverage the demand from consumers and get congressional mandates off the back of USPS. To make the service better — not with more money but with flexibility. On that question, Congress needs to say yes.
— Chicago Tribune
(1) comment
Thanks to the Republicans (yep, THOSE guys again) forcing the Postal Service in 2006 to pre-fund pensions for seventy-five years into the future (no other agency is faced with such stupidity) they have not had the funds to keep up and fall further behind each year. Also the Former Guy hated the Postal Service and did everything in his power to bankrupt it, even to appointing a Postmaster General that has so many conflicts of interests it is no longer a joke. Republicans have long wanted to privatize the USPS which would be a total disaster. If you hate paying fifty-five centas to mail a letter wait until you have to pay FedEx, et al, $14 and of course universal delivery to every location in the nation would be a thing of the past.
What is rarely, if ever, mentioned is the postal service in mandated in the Constitution.
