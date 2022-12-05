The holidays are here, so get ready for excitement — at the cash register. That family dinner is costing more this year than it ever has before. Need to gas up for errands, or heat the home? Brace yourself for sticker shock.
Inflation did a number on household budgets over the past year, and the coming Yuletide season is promising more of the same, especially when it comes to food and fuel.
Those are the two most volatile parts of inflation, meaning they can go up or down suddenly based on the latest pressures from supply and demand. The broader economy moves a little more predictably, and inflation overall is likely to cool in the weeks and months ahead, as painful medicine from the U.S. Federal Reserve kicks in. As for wheat, natural gas, eggs, gasoline and other everyday commodities, the outlook is less certain. And at least one closely followed expert sees more risk for commodity prices to shoot higher than to trend lower.
The biggest wild card is an event that Americans have followed closely. Russia’s war on Ukraine has disrupted production in one of the world’s top breadbaskets. Ukraine is shipping less grain than normal and most of the outflow is from the 2021 harvest, before the war began.
When economies run cold, commodity prices usually come down. This year it may not happen. That puts pressure on needy Americans who already have felt the greatest hardship from inflation.
We want Congress to do its job effectively, for a change. The stakes are high, and it would be a pleasant surprise to see Washington get its work done without the demonizing and disruption that could easily break out if extremists on both sides hijack the talks. — Chicago Tribune.
