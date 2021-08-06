Running a business or a government agency is difficult enough during the pandemic. Imagine being broadsided by a ransomware attack. Some companies and government bodies have succumbed to cyber thieves’ demands. Paying ransom to cyber thieves is tantamount to throwing chum in the water. As more hacked entities capitulate, a growing number of hackers and criminal outfits will be dazzled by the ease of the crime and will want in on the action. As its own enterprise, ransomware has evolved to the point that cybercriminals who developed the ransomware are now renting or selling it to less tech-savvy bad guys who unleash the attacks and collect the money.
Defeating the scourge of ransomware, however, will require more than just saying no to payouts. Governments at every level, along with the corporate world, must waste no time beefing up their cybersecurity lines of defense.
Recent high-profile hacks, including attacks on a major East Coast fuel pipeline and Brazilian meat processor JBS SA — which supplies over a fifth of the beef in the U.S. — have reinforced the need for the Biden administration to treat ransomware as an urgent priority. The Justice Department is sharpening its focus on ransomware prosecutions. The Biden administration’s heightened sense of urgency about ransomware is welcome, but there are limits to what the federal government can do. Companies and government bodies — both large and small — must take a hard look at their cybersecurity strategies and beef up what needs to be beefed up. That can include ramping up encryption of data, and mandating two-factor authentication for all computer system users, and more.
— Chicago Tribune
