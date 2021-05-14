House Republicans in Washington decided to oust Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership role in the House. That’s their prerogative. Leadership roles in political parties are highly partisan. They are tests of loyalty to party leaders — in this case, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
But what a mistake. The nation is watching as the Republican Party devours its own.
Cheney has been sounding the alarm since the November election and subsequent Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol: Former President Donald Trump’s continued claims of mass election fraud and his refusal to accept responsibility for the Capitol riot lay dangerous sod for the future of the country. She won’t support him, she’s vocal about it, and she’s willing to lose her position in Congress, should voters oust her, to stand their ground.
Is there no room for a big Republican tent that includes voices like Cheney’s?
What about actual voting records? That’s the truly irrational part of what the GOP is prepared to do: Cheney, on policy, is far more conservative than the representative likely to replace her in leadership, New York’s Elise Stefanik.
If we view our elected officials as a means to a policy end — if we care about advancing policy, not posturing — Cheney shouldn’t be punished for divorcing Trump Nation. She should be lauded from within the party for her actual voting record, which reflects just about every plank of the GOP platform.
She consistently has voted for spending cuts, small business tax cuts, strong border control, no amnesty for the undocumented, in favor of pro-life initiatives and against universal background checks on gun purchases.
That sure doesn’t sound like someone too moderate, too weak, too contrarian to serve as a leader in the House GOP caucus. If she no longer fits the mold, Republican voters should be deeply concerned about who does.
— Chicago Tribune
(1) comment
Watching as the Republicans eat heir own in lock-step support of the twice-impeached, lying, crook is beyond funny. The have nothing else - no plans or programs that would actually benefit the nation. Their Turtle Boy leader has said President Biden - the man elected by the American people to give us hope for a better nation - will not receive a single Republican vote for any of his programs is a good ting. That means the Democrats can move ahead with their agenda and not even bother with trying to negotiate with the Republicans. Good job, fools..
