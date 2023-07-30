Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax and weapons charges is on life support. Even if it makes a comeback in the coming days, this fiasco remains a stain on the president and the White House.

On Wednesday, a federal judge refused to accept the agreement reached in June, under which President Joe Biden’s son would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges while escaping prosecution on a gun charge. At issue is the scope of the immunity Hunter Biden would receive.

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

I believe Joe Biden won’t pardon his son or family members as much as I believe he never spoke with Hunter about his business dealings or had any part in Hunter’s business dealings…

The Biden family is the most corrupt family in political history…

James Totcke

“But with smoke billowing from this ongoing probe into the shady dealings of Mr. Biden’s son, continued scrutiny is not just warranted, but vital.”

The cynic in me believes that none of the liberal media makes a move unless directed by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, so could the rest of the loyal Democrat puppet media be far behind when the bluest of the true blue Chicago Tribune calls for additional scrutiny? Could this be the Democrats not so subtle way of finally recognizing that continuing to cover for the Biden’s could be hazardous to their own existence? Could we be witnessing a Watergate style retreat, full pardon deal and all?

A reporter asked if President Biden would pardon Hunter if indicted; someone needs to ask Kamala Harris if she is willing pledge that she would not pardon any of the Biden’s if she becomes his successor!

Jim

