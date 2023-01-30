There is convincing evidence that freshman U.S. Rep. George Santos, a Republican, lied about his alma mater, his employment history, his ethnic heritage, his family history, his sporting prowess, his financial skills and the source of his campaign funds.

Santos has admitted to “embellishments” (hardly the full story) but has denied breaking any laws. Yet Politico reported Wednesday that Santos’ campaign had filed numerous expenses all with the improbably precise amount of $199.99, just one cent below the threshold that would have triggered a requirement to preserve invoices or receipts.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

It’s the responsibility of local political parties to vet the candidates that they support in elections. Either the local republicans in his district did a crappy job of it, didn’t do their job or they knew exactly what Santos was and wholeheartedly supported this liar.

