As soon as Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives is all but certain to impeach President Donald Trump, delivering a historic repudiation to the nation’s leader for his abuse of power in the Ukraine affair.
This will be an act of House Democrats, who apparently will not draw a single Republican away from Trump’s defense. In fact, the Republicans may pick up a “no” vote from Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., who reportedly will switch parties to avoid alienating his Trump-supporting district.
Presuming that impeachment proceedings move on to the Senate for trial, the roles will be reversed: There is essentially no chance that senators will vote to remove Trump from office. Instead, the majority Republicans likely will vote to acquit him. That would grant Trump another chance to crow about eluding the witch hunters who pursue him.
Let’s stop anticipating what will happen in the Senate to focus on what should happen. There is only one practical way for this episode to end without Trump claiming total vindication: If House members impeach the president, senators of both parties should come together to censure him.
Few in Washington are talking about this option, but given the near unanimity both parties are displaying, it’s a resolution that forever would hold Trump responsible for his misconduct.
In seeking to oust Trump from office, House Democrats assert that his actions betrayed the nation and his pattern of misconduct will continue if left unchecked. This is where our views diverge. While we believe Trump committed wrongdoing, for reasons we stated in our November editorial and will reiterate below, the appropriate punishment should be congressional censure, not removal from office.
To put it bluntly, House Democrats are overreacting while Republicans are underreacting — pretending there’s nothing to criticize in Trump’s behavior.
So, given the cold reality that the Senate won’t vote to remove Trump, impeachment opens the way for him to claim victory.
Hence our call for censure. Without that, Trump walks.
Taking this step by step: The Senate trial provides a chance to reset the clock and present the fullest picture of what transpired. During the impeachment inquiry, Trump chose not to mount a defense. If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer do their jobs right, Americans will hear both sides and make up their own minds about what consequences, if any, Trump should suffer for putting the squeeze on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
This impeachment inquiry hasn’t persuaded us the president’s actions regarding Ukraine threatened the security and integrity of our republic. Impeachment requires a political rather than legal judgment, and in our view his overstep, while serious, didn’t meet the extraordinary standard required to seek to expel a president and thus overturn an election. Trump did pressure Zelenskiy and likely delayed aid.
In doing so he didn’t jeopardize American governance or national security.
Hence our verdict: Trump does deserves censure — not the freedom to claim exoneration.
What we hope, for the good of the country, is that Trump is not allowed by his Republican colleagues to saunter untouched through the 2020 presidential race. A resolution of censure would spell out in detail Trump’s betrayal of trust.
We hope at least some Republican members of Congress would sign on. As we said in November, a condemnation of Trump’s conduct would allow a polarized nation to reestablish a common standard of ethical behavior that Trump — in his deviousness and recklessness — has jeopardized.
Censure also could become a significant campaign issue. Trump would wear it as a badge of honor. But Democrats could push the point that he abused his power. On Election Day, voters would get the final say, as they should.
