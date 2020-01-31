Most of us intuitively understand that when the end comes, no one should be buried with only morticians and gravediggers looking on.
John James Murphy, 71, was a decorated Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War who lived in a rehab Center in suburban Chicago before his death on Dec. 18. He was believed to have relatives including siblings, a child and grandchildren, but no one stepped forward to claim him as kin or loved one. An unattended funeral is not unheard of. Funeral homes often deal with them quietly.
Not this time. Symonds-Madison Funeral Home owners Daniel and Joy Symonds decided they would hold a service fitting of a military veteran. The Daily Herald published a story in which Murphy was described as friendly, polite and helpful. “Funeral for unclaimed veteran Wednesday in Elgin,” the headline read. Word about his potentially lonely funeral spread on social media.
And so things turned around for the remembrances of Murphy. When Wednesday arrived, the line to pay respects stretched out the door. “Many of you have come for a funeral for an unclaimed veteran,” the Rev. Tim Perry said. “What we would like for you to think about is this man is no longer unclaimed — he is ours.”
Americans are divided in many ways, but kudos to those who gave their time to respect Mr. Murphy, in a week when, much more famously, the country weighed another grief: the shocking deaths in a helicopter crash of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. In Elgin, the volunteer mourners not only honored and uplifted a veteran’s memory, but also themselves.
Gathering to mark the passing of a life is among the most profound of human acts. If the life belonged to a complete stranger, the act becomes selfless.
For his service to his country, Murphy was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Vietnam Service Medal.
He was buried with military honors, including flag-draped casket, uniformed pallbearers, bagpipes, funeral car processional and the playing of taps.
His mourners numbered in the many hundreds.
— Chicago Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.