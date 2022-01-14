Consumers have a right to know what’s in the food they buy, and the labels on grocery products convey important information. Although genetically modified food is healthy and safe, we respect that some people prefer to avoid it, and they should be able to see on a label what’s modified and what remains as nature intended.
In 2016, Congress wisely gave the job of taking over the labeling of genetically modified products to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and, on Jan. 1, its mandatory labeling rules took effect. If you haven’t already, you will notice new symbols and terminology to flag genetically modified products.
This should be a good day for consumers and the food industry alike.
But here’s a shocker: The Feds have managed to turn a straightforward mandate, designed to better inform the public, into a complicated decision tree that only a bureaucrat could love.
For starters, the government has replaced the commonly used term “genetically modified” and the acronyms GM or GMO. Instead, food manufacturers now are required to use “bioengineered,” or BE for short, on their labels. That would be fine, and less pejorative, if anyone apart from experts understood what it meant.
For the everyday grocery shopper, seeing “bioengineered” on a label will elicit, at best, a “huh?” At worst, the unfamiliar term could lead people away from a perfectly good product.
The USDA assumed far too much in giving food companies various communication options. Food labels already are packed with required information, and we support making them simpler and more succinct. But the USDA is allowing food companies to use electronic or digital links such as QR codes that need to be scanned with smartphones. That’s bad news for the millions of Americans who don’t have smartphones at the ready in the grocery store but still deserve to know what’s in their food.
All along, the foods derived from bioengineering deserved better treatment than they received. This latest labeling complication has only added to the problem.
— Chicago Tribune
(0) comments
