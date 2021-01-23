When he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, Joe Biden knew if he won the election, he would be facing enormous challenges: curbing a deadly pandemic, reviving a struggling economy, alleviating the hardship of jobless workers, combating racial injustice and restoring the world’s trust in American leadership. “History,” he said, “has delivered us to one of the most difficult moments America has ever faced.”
But in the months since Election Day, the moment has gotten more difficult than he could have imagined. He takes over just two weeks after a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that was aimed at upending his victory, incited by a defeated incumbent desperate to stay in the White House. Having lost his office, Donald Trump now faces an impeachment trial that could bar him from ever running again — and that may shadow his successor’s first weeks.
This is an extraordinarily tense and uncertain moment in American history. But Biden has approached it with grace, empathy and resolve. He has assembled an experienced and able team of Cabinet officers and advisers. He has laid out a plan to combat covid-19 and boost the economy. He has reached out to Republicans on Capitol Hill in hopes of finding common ground. He has left the impeachment up to Congress, choosing to focus on matters of more immediate concern to ordinary Americans.
We expect that we will often disagree with the new administration, particularly when it comes to taxes, spending and regulation. But it will be a relief to have a president who takes policy seriously, bases it on reliable data and heeds the counsel of people with genuine expertise. It will be a refreshing change to have a president who believes in engaging his opponents in civil debate.
Every president has the job of making the federal government work to improve the lives of the American people. Biden faces the far greater challenge of rescuing our democracy and restoring our sense of unity at a moment when both are in danger. In those critical tasks, every American should hope for his success.
Nah, so far, Biden has only shown vindictiveness.
Unfortunately, the Republicans will do nothing to help our actually elected President provide hope to the American people for a better nation for everyone – even them.
Our President said it very succinctly, “Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation, and I ask every American to join me in this cause.”
His comment was echoed by Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, ““Today our country starts a new chapter to build back better, for everyone. The road ahead won’t be easy, but democracy is worth the effort. Let’s get to work.”
The Republican have it clear they are going to pull th4e same crap they did with President Obama in blocking every attempt to provide hope and a better life for each American.
Still a fool and sad soul
"Brandon Bowers Jan 21, 2021 9:07am - Hey, folks. I'm getting tired of hitting the delete key on these comments, so here's your warning: I'm going to start banning people from our comments if the insults don't stop."
