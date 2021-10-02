Like the commodity itself, the market for natural gas is notoriously volatile. Demand rises or falls whenever the weather goes off track, and supply disruptions periodically send prices soaring. In recent months, natural gas prices have shot up as demand increased and supply fell short across the globe.
The latest gas shortages have raised the price of electricity in Europe and forced some factories to shut down, which in turn reduces the supply of gas-dependent products such as aluminum, steel and fertilizer.
Higher prices for gas can create political headaches, too, and China’s debt-laden economy is especially vulnerable. On Capitol Hill, a push is on for limiting exports of natural gas from the U.S., the world’s largest producer, to keep domestic prices stable and deter hoarding. A whiff of panic is in the air.
Everyone needs to take a deep breath. Commodity markets correct themselves when they’re given the freedom to do so, and, unless there’s manipulation or fraud, government should not intervene. Overreacting to a price spike only undermines the market forces at work.
Our advice: Do no harm, and let the marketplace sort itself out.
More broadly, the desperate grab for natural gas reflects the importance of this fossil fuel for economic and political stability across the globe.
That important fact conflicts with the agenda of environmentalists who want to eliminate the use of all fossil fuels, preferably as of yesterday. Compared with burning coal, natural gas is relatively clean, but its use does indeed contribute to global warming and climate change, increasing the risk of severe storms, flooding, drought and other harmful consequences.
Companies across the globe are under pressure from investors to curb their companies’ environmental impact. The flow of money to companies that are getting greener provides a powerful incentive for conservation, as well as support for new technologies that could be game changers.
For now, the best way to reduce carbon pollution is to use less energy (which all of us can do) and discourage demand for the dirty stuff. Demand for coal already is under pressure. Natural gas, your day will come.
— Chicago Tribune
