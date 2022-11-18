In the run-up to the midterm elections, President Joe Biden couldn’t resist taking a shot at one of the Democratic Party’s favorite scapegoats. As Americans continued to face high prices at the pump, Biden blasted oil and gas companies for “war profiteering” off Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He raised the prospect of a so-called windfall-profit tax on the oil industry, which already exists in the United Kingdom and Europe. Congressional Democrats have been pushing various proposals for months.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.