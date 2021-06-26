It’s not just mania about college hoops that puts the “madness” in March Madness. Think about the money behind NCAA basketball. John Calipari, coach of perennial powerhouse University of Kentucky, makes $8 million a year. Duke’s famed Mike Krzyzewski makes $7 million. Closer to home, University of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood got $3.8 million this year.
Before the pandemic, March Madness raked in $1.18 billion in television ad revenue for the NCAA, which also gets $1.1 billion for TV rights to the tournament. How about the man at the top — NCAA President Mark Emmert? Nearly $4 million annually.
What about the athletes who hit the buzzer beaters, who dunk the dunks and leap into end zones to win games and championships?
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that could finally open the door for college athletes to be fairly compensated for their work and talent, which makes millions for the people at the top. The case involved a former University of West Virginia football player who claimed the NCAA rules governing education-related compensation violated federal antitrust law intended to foster competition. In a unanimous decision, the court ruled that the NCAA cannot prohibit education-related payments to college athletes.
We fully expect the NCAA to dig in its heels and fight to the last. The organization should brace itself, however, for the possibility that the nation’s high court decides sometime in the future to address, in a much broader way, the NCAA’s exploitation of student-athletes. Justice Neil Gorsuch offered a window into the court’s mindset, writing that the NCAA is a “massive business” and adding that those “who run this enterprise profit in a different way than the student-athletes whose activities they oversee.”
The NCAA doesn’t have to wait for the Supreme Court to act, however. It can see the writing on the wall, pay athletes, and finally remedy the unfairness it has perpetuated for far too long.
— Chicago Tribune
