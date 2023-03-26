For Ukraine, the war against Russia is existential. Defeat means extinction as a sovereign nation, and the destruction of Ukrainian identity.
Russia’s troubles, however, are self-inflicted. By invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin forced the West to impose a series of harsh sanctions aimed at squeezing the Kremlin economically, and ultimately, forcing a withdrawal from Ukraine.
The punishment that the administration of President Joe Biden and NATO allies imposed on Russia’s economy would have achieved the West’s aims, if it weren’t for Putin’s benefactor and bosom buddy, Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Xi’s trip to Moscow this week cemented China’s role as an economic lifeline for Russia. The Kremlin has been able to circumvent the West’s price cap on Russian oil by turning to Beijing’s unquenchable thirst for crude. By becoming China’s biggest source of oil, Russia actually made more money on oil exports last year compared with 2021.
The question remains: Are there circumstances in which Beijing would accede to the Kremlin’s desire for lethal weapons replenishment? Such a decision could become much likelier, if, for example, Russian forces in Ukraine were on the verge of complete defeat.
Still, it would be a massive miscalculation on Xi’s part — China may have a fundamental disdain for the U.S. and what it stands for, but it values deeply its ascent and place within the global economy. That’s not something Xi is likely to risk, even for the fellow autocrat in Moscow whom he likes to call his “dear friend.”
But if Xi decides to cross that red line, the U.S. and its Western allies would be wise to ramp up strong sanctions against Beijing, along with a steady flow of weapons and military equipment that sustains Ukraine’s fight for survival.
Xi’s friendship with Putin may run deep, but the West’s commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty must run deeper.
