Editor: Wanted: Names and last known addresses of deceased family or friends in the State of Georgia. Make your beloved ones votes count for eternity! No one is too dead to vote. Democrats and wannabe traitors need only apply. Dead votes matter!
Chris Bowker
Desert Hills
