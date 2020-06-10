Editor: We owe you nothing. You know who you are. Sniveling cowards, traveling in packs like humorless hyenas, prancing from one broken mirror to the next. Unable and/or unwilling to do anything constructive during the period of the lowest unemployment rate in the country. Your most creative endeavor in the recent past has been to wear a covid-19 mask with a not-so-clever slogan.
Whipped into a frenzy by usual suspects on demand. The hypnotist sends the siren call and the pajama buffoons take to the streets. Smile for the cameras! You know they will be there. Manned by parrot like reporters and their associated crew, breathlessly “reporting” the news and then scurrying back to the safety of their venti cappuccinos.
I’ve got news. Not this time. This time you have been too clever by half. One of the most instructive things about the past four years is how clearly the distinctions have been made. Whining sissies, hissing journalists with their poison pens, treacherous government officials, and clueless citizen lamenting that we all can’t get along. All in bold relief!
Want to protest? Protest about slavery in current day Africa and the Middle East. Go ahead and break their windows! Protest about the tyrannical Democratic party. Don’t forget to consult with Bernie, the most useful of useful idiots. Protest the coup d’etat of President Trump. No bun boy, this is not a Chef Ramsey episode about bad dessert. Protest and engrave scarlet letters on the morons who looted our stores of toilet paper. And, lest I forget, protest the inscrutable Chinese. The world would be a safer place if the Chinese ate more hamburgers.
And for the rest? The violence that we are witnessing is a warm-up act for the election in November. They could not do it “legally.” Now there is no pretense. Our rights do not come from the government. Social distancing, a term coined by long-armed pickpockets, does not apply to those who flout the law. Time to take the country back. Evil triumphs.
Chris Bowker
Desert Hills
(0) comments
