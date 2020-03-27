Editor: “Do you really need all that toilet paper?”
It is interesting to watch people stock up with a year’s worth of TP. Most likely its driven by a culture that really has never had to do without. Children laugh when you relate a story that begins with, “ When I was your age….” Even when you pull out all the dramatic stops, it is difficult to make an impression that will help them when any type of hardship might come upon them.
I recently found some historic documents showing the different types of government printed coupon books needed to buy things like eggs, milk, bread, meat, even clothing. These were required when shopping during WWII in the UK. This was just a short list, and was only useful if items were available.
Few of us today have ever truly experienced these kind of shortages, so it is no wonder some of us are stocking up to a point that shelves are bare and a sense of panic buying is taking place. This kind of behavior is troubling on many levels. It displays a certain selfishness that feeds on itself, producing fear in others and depriving still others to go without. All this when, there is really enough for all, if you are reasonable. What next, just move down the store shelves till you’ve wiped it all out?
We have an opportunity to show what is good about the people of Prescott, and when we shop think about our neighbor, friends, the rest of the community leaving some stuff for others to buy, they might just REALLY need them.
Chris Elley
Prescott
