Editor: Even before we’ve seen the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, medical experts like Dr. Fauci are warning of a possible second wave of infections in the fall. As we approach the November presidential election, we need to prepare now for the possibility that the virus will disrupt our democracy.
Expanding mail-in-voting may be the only safe way to hold elections during a pandemic. Voters and poll volunteers, who tend to be older, shouldn’t have to put their lives at risk for you and I to exercise a basic American right. Five states already enjoy universal vote-by-mail, where every voter receives a mail-in ballot by default. We can, and should, learn from their experience.
Tell our elected leaders that we can’t risk an election where COVID-19 either stops citizens from voting or infects those who do.
Chris Gagin
Republicans for the Rule of Law.
When I lived in Oregon we had universal vote by mail and it was great. Thanks to the state constitution virtually everything had to be voted on by the people and our ballots came with a large book explaining every item on the ballot. It was great to sit down at the kitchen table with a cup of coffee and slowly go through each item. And after all, if voting by mail is good enough for our impeached president, then it is good enough for the rest of us.
