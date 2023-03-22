Editor: I want to second R. Morgan Braden’s letter from March 22. For the last three-plus years, I have read every editorial and articles about local government activities concerning our city in our News-Herald with much scrutiny. It is very disturbing to see so many dubious actions taking place that are not in the best interests of our city. We have two concerned council members who are strong enough to say “no” on those occasions by Nancy Campbell and Michelle Lin. We thank you for always thinking of Havasu first. I don’t have enough space to highlight each and every item that I speak of, however, I’m quite certain that attentive residents of Havasu know them as well.
The most recent debacle, requiring two members to second a motion to place an item on the active agenda speaks volumes of “shutting people off” who don’t always flow with the “majority” narrative proves it. Stating that it’s done in other cities doesn’t make it a worthy decision — it just confirms that you’re following the same method those cities did it to shut down those who are doing their job for their city.
